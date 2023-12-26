NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,182. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.