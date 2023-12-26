NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPEM traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $34.92. 759,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

