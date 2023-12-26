NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $157.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,397. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.