NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.3 %

LAMR traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.60. 58,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.