NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $17,992,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 241,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,577. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

