NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 604,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,493,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100,023 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,313,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 859.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 227,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 203,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. 273,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,615. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

