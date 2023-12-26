NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 118,152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 90.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.56. 553,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,597. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,854 shares of company stock worth $1,059,292. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.