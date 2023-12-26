NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 84 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

