NovaPoint Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.9% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day moving average of $220.46. The stock has a market cap of $334.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.06 and a 52-week high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

