Nucor Co. (NUE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on February 9th

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Nucor has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.92. Nucor has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.