Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Nucor comprises about 4.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Nucor Trading Down 0.0 %
Nucor stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.02. The company had a trading volume of 77,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,781. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
