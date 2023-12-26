NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $7,039.95

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7,039.95 and last traded at $7,009.92, with a volume of 1258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,980.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,156.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,161.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

