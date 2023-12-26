O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,799 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal makes up 6.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.50% of Warrior Met Coal worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HCC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.54. 42,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $423.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

