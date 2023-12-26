O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. APA accounts for about 0.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of APA traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. 917,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

