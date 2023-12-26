O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $5.88 Million Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,547 shares during the period. GrafTech International accounts for 2.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $49,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $53,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
GrafTech International Stock Performance
EAF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 665,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.87 million, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.23.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International
In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 745,555 shares of company stock worth $1,687,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
GrafTech International Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
