O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $6.63 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Lazard makes up 3.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Lazard worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. UBS Group cut their target price on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. 37,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -169.49%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

