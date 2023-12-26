O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados comprises 2.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.24% of Arcos Dorados worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,167,000 after purchasing an additional 116,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,451,000 after purchasing an additional 399,336 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.1 %

ARCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 140,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

