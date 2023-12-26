Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $902.17 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $902.17 million and $116.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 51.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,274.00 or 0.05211547 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00110670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00027374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

