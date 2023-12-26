Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31. 660,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,992,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $777.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.48 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 2,986,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 567.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,995,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,214 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

