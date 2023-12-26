Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Okta accounts for 1.3% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 114.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after buying an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.92. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $138,494.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $158,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $138,494.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,189 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

