Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,503 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Omnicell worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Omnicell by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Omnicell by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

