Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $99.28 million and $5.09 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10104383 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $5,837,616.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

