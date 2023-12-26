Orion (NYSE:OEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.10

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 17173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Orion from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Orion Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.57 million. Analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Orion by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 1,770.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

