P E Global LLC Acquires 51,767 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

P E Global LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,807,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,767 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 100.0% of P E Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. P E Global LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $358,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

