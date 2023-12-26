PAAL AI (PAAL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $88.22 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $88.22 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,541,697 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 764,541,696.984188 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.11770834 USD and is down -11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,416,508.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

