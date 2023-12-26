Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. 2,250,085 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

