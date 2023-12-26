Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Position Increased by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,460 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $30,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,054,000 after acquiring an additional 256,288 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 174,085 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,574 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

