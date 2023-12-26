Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Lowered by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 3.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $37,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.16. The stock had a trading volume of 305,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.61 and a 200 day moving average of $250.11. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

