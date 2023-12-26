Park Lawn Co. (PLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Park Lawn Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.60. The company had a trading volume of 110,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.48. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$15.67 and a twelve month high of C$29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$672.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.91 million. Park Lawn had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.2447507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,780.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Lawn

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

