Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading 7% Higher

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARGet Free Report) shares traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. 2,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $803.28 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

