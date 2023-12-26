Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading 7% Higher

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. 2,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $803.28 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

