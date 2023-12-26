Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,118 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0 %

PM opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

