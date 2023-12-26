Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.