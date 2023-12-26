Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.75. 63,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,496. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.63 and a 1 year high of $168.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

