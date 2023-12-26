Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Shares of FSMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 29,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

