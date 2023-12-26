Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,206,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,911. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

