Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,927. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.06 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

