Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $143,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,194. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

