Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV remained flat at $76.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,016. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

