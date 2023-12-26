Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $348,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 841,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,361. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

