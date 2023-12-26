Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases New Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,609.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,691.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,662.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.65. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,513.00.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

