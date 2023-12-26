Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,306 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.99. 213,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.86 and a 200-day moving average of $385.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

