Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 8,150 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 11,431,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,481,617. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

