Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 4,123,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 164,395 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,486,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ESGV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 201,375 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.