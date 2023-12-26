Piper Sandler Raises Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $12.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $550.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 1,010,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after buying an additional 73,852 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 70.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 818,322 shares during the period. Finally, Daventry Group LP increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.7% in the first quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,637,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

