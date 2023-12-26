Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 79.85%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after buying an additional 8,406,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

