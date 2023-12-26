Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $198,000 Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VMO stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

