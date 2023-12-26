Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $808,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Graco comprises about 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Graco were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Graco by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

