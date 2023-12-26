Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.29 million during the quarter.

