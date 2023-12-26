Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.35

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 2.35 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $9.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PONT remained flat at $467.00 during trading on Tuesday. Pontiac Bancorp has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $495.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.77.

About Pontiac Bancorp

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

