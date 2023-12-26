Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of POW opened at C$37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 45.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$31.47 and a 52 week high of C$38.98.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3913551 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

